River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.1% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.