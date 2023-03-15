River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,802 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,070 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Southwestern Energy worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWN. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 63,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 801,685 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 150,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

SWN stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.91.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

