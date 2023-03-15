River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. TopBuild makes up 1.2% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.13% of TopBuild worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 13.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TopBuild by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BLD stock opened at $194.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.38. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

