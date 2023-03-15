River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases 1,490 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,830 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 4.6 %

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WFC stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

