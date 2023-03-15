River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases New Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145,980 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.18% of Bed Bath & Beyond at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $231,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBBY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.62. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.36) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

