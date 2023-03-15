River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 37,820 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,541 shares of company stock worth $2,181,779 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.69. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

