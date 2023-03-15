River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 439,477 Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 439,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.27% of Corporación América Airports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corporación América Airports by 35.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 24.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,462,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 87.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 716,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 333,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Corporación América Airports Trading Up 3.1 %

CAAP opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Corporación América Airports

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Corporación América Airports from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

(Get Rating)

Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.