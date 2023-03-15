Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Trading 8% Higher

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Rating) traded up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 65,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Riverside Resources Stock Up 8.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.05 million, a P/E ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

