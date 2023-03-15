Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,366 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.20% of Zoetis worth $135,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, reaching $161.32. 535,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Recommended Stories

