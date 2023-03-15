Robert Piconi Acquires 66,000 Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) CEO Robert Piconi bought 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $149,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,403,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,245.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE NRGV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. 1,847,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,736. The stock has a market cap of $304.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.06. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $22.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NRGV shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Energy Vault to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Energy Vault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

