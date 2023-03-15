Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.8068 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79.

Roche Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. Roche has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Roche by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 74,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 101.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Roche by 21.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roche Company Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

