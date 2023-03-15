Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.8068 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79.
Roche Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. Roche has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Roche by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 74,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 101.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Roche by 21.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.
