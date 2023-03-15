Rocket Pool 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.28 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $744.31 million and $15.28 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for approximately $38.80 or 0.00159233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00408357 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.87 or 0.27602244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,113,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,185,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.

The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.