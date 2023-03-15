RPC’s (RES) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Susquehanna in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. RPC has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.81.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPC will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after buying an additional 2,200,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 794,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RPC by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 744,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

