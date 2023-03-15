Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RBCN stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Rubicon Technology has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $17.74.

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

