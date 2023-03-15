Safe Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $260.81 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $260.81 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $12.52 or 0.00050945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00175662 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00075630 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00052238 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000227 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004020 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000710 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.51998481 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

