Salona Global Medical Device (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 10,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 10,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Salona Global Medical Device Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

About Salona Global Medical Device

Salona Global Medical Device Corp. engages in the provision of financial and consultancy services to the mental health and addiction industry. It operates through the Medical Billing and Financial Services segments. The Medical Billing segment focuses on its customers in United States. The Financial Services segment offers asset based financial services to healthcare providers in the United States.

