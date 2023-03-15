Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,162.00

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $22.96 million and approximately $1,162.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,647.77 or 0.06762996 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063914 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00024280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00051085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

