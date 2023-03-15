Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Earns “Positive” Rating from Susquehanna

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SLB. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC increased their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,696 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,195. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

