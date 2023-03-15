Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Hofer & Associates. Inc

Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 4.1% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,547 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $74,683,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,820,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.