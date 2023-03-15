SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives $16.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 875.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,147,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 455,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 340,133 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 732.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 312,714 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 202,772 shares during the period. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.59 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

