Seaport Global Advisors LLC Acquires 565 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $99.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PNFP. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

