Seaport Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 330,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,253,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Workday by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 311,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Workday by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $182.45 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $248.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.37, a PEG ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,814 shares of company stock worth $19,999,462 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.72.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

