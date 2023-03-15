Seaport Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,314.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $653,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Insider Activity

Synopsys Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $369.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.