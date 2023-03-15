Seaport Global Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $280.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.