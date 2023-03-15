Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare makes up approximately 1.2% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $901,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,895,535.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,107 shares of company stock valued at $29,939,463 over the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

NYSE:NET opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $132.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.