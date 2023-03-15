Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for 1.4% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fortinet by 395.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.39.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

