Seaport Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,063,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 167,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,505,000 after purchasing an additional 662,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE OMC opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

