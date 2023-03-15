Seaport Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 56.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,498,000 after purchasing an additional 284,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,508,000 after acquiring an additional 131,330 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,840,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,215,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.22. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VET. CIBC decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.