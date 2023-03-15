Seaport Global Advisors LLC Sells 9,451 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after buying an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after buying an additional 55,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after buying an additional 242,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,123,000 after buying an additional 41,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 282,420 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,167 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $76.01.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

