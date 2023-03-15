Secured Income Fund (LON:SSIF) Shares Down 7.7%

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15). Approximately 51,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 92,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.16).

Secured Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Secured Income Fund Company Profile

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

