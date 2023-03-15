Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Purchases 11,591 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for approximately 1.6% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $16,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,697,000 after acquiring an additional 354,757 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SNOW traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.69. 1,852,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,859,038. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.67. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $246.52.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,856,800. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.