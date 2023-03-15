Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $159.92

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.92 ($1.95) and traded as high as GBX 161.60 ($1.97). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 151.60 ($1.85), with a volume of 4,825,470 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRP. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.64) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.44) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.68) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Serco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 205.29 ($2.50).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,179.23, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 153.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 1.92 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.69%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

