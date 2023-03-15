SevenOneSeven Capital Management Acquires 3,031 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Rinkey Investments grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.