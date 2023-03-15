SevenOneSeven Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,152 shares during the quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Regions Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 33,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Regions Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 73,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

