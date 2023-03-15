SevenOneSeven Capital Management Sells 115 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 0.8% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 259,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 178,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,110,000 after buying an additional 102,766 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in KLA by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in KLA by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $707,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $379.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.67. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.59 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

