SevenOneSeven Capital Management Sells 7,433 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the period. Rollins accounts for approximately 0.7% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Rollins were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,799,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,370,000 after buying an additional 620,048 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,304,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,906,000 after buying an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,074,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,383,000 after purchasing an additional 448,827 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROL. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About Rollins

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

