Short Interest in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Grows By 8.5%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 11,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,297,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.54 and a 200-day moving average of $150.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

