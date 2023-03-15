Short Interest in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Expands By 22.3%

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,187. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.62%.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,400,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,534,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,021,000 after buying an additional 960,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,812,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,028,000 after purchasing an additional 673,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after purchasing an additional 606,843 shares in the last quarter.

AKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

