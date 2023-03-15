Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Rises By 11.3%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the February 13th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 620,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Cannabis Price Performance

AMMJ stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 5,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,751. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. American Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

American Cannabis Company Profile

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

