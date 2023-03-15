Short Interest in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Declines By 8.5%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $60,135.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,351.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $60,135.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,351.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,992,518 shares in the company, valued at $287,580,725.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 735,916 shares of company stock valued at $28,256,946 over the last ninety days. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Appian by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,817,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,098,000 after buying an additional 489,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,477,000 after buying an additional 138,431 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Appian by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,155,000 after buying an additional 51,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Appian by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $40.26. 30,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,926. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.35 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 66.82% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

