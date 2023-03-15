Short Interest in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Increases By 7.6%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the February 13th total of 2,750,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 688,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

AY stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. 93,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -695.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,450.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Further Reading

