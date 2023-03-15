Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Drops By 10.3%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 778,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 68,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,366. The company has a market capitalization of $354.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Autolus Therapeutics

Several analysts have commented on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

