Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Drops By 10.7%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the February 13th total of 164,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. 64,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,500. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

Featured Stories

