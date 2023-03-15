Short Interest in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Declines By 11.2%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the February 13th total of 94,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7,355.4% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 112,806 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 725.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 40,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $3,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBSI. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 1.7 %

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

BBSI stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.76. 5,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.57. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $100.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

