Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Grows By 17.2%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.99. 1,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bel Fuse Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BELFA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

