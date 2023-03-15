Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Grows By 17.2%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Bel Fuse Stock Performance
Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.99. 1,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Bel Fuse Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bel Fuse (BELFA)
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
- Universal Insurance: Navigating Florida’s Insurance Crisis
- Meme-Stock AMC’s Plan To Convert More Shares Headed For Court
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.