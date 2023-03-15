Short Interest in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Expands By 10.6%

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the February 13th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWMN. B. Riley upped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance
Shares of BWMN traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.61. 144,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,834. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $380.57 million, a P/E ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.
Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.
Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)
