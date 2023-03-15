Short Interest in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Decreases By 7.4%

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

BRP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRP traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 336,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,190. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $246.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.16 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. As a group, analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BRP Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in BRP Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BRP Group during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

