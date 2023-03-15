Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Rises By 21.1%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 378,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2,243.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $236,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CCD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,588. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $26.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

