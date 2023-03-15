Short Interest in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Drops By 7.0%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the February 13th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 422,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Celestica Trading Down 4.0 %

Celestica stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. 700,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,088. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Celestica by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 93,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Celestica by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 260,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 70.8% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 104,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 43,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,973,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 69,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Featured Articles

