Short Interest in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Decreases By 10.6%

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the February 13th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 783,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.42. 623,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.34. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $145.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after purchasing an additional 786,647 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,337,000 after purchasing an additional 266,875 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,767,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.